Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Increases By 36,600.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,945,100 shares, an increase of 36,600.0% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,483.7 days.

ALBKF opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

