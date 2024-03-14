Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Increases By 4,275.0%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 4,275.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of LIDRW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
AEye Company Profile
