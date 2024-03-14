Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Increases By 4,275.0%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 4,275.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of LIDRW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

