SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,473 shares of company stock valued at $23,888,237. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.