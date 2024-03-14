Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($67.91) to GBX 5,100 ($65.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.72) to GBX 6,000 ($76.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($87.12) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,709.38 ($60.34).

AHT opened at GBX 5,082 ($65.11) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,386 ($56.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,794 ($74.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,694.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,193.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,103.01.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

