Reviewing Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sabra Health Care REIT and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 5 7 0 2.58 VICI Properties 0 3 9 0 2.75

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus target price of $15.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $34.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 2.12% 0.47% 0.25% VICI Properties 69.59% 10.26% 5.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of VICI Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $647.51 million 5.08 $13.76 million $0.05 284.20 VICI Properties $3.61 billion 8.46 $2.51 billion $2.48 11.82

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

