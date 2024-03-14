Redwood Financial (OTC:REDW) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Redwood Financial, Inc. (OTC:REDW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $147.85 and last traded at $147.85. 54 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

Redwood Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00.

About Redwood Financial

Redwood Financial, Inc operates as the financial holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides various banking products and services in Minnesota. It offers checking, savings, money market, and demand deposit accounts; IRAs and HSAs; certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal, home equity/HELOC, real estate, business, and agricultural loans.

