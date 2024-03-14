Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

