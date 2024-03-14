Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

