Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

