Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,002 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

