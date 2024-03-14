Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 43 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $826.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.