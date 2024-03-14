Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,928 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPEM stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

