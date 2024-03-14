Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Raised to GBX 105

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 105 ($1.35) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.20 ($1.23).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.90 ($1.38).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

