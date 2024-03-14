Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Raised to GBX 105

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 105 ($1.35) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.20 ($1.23).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quilter
Quilter Trading Down 2.7 %
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.