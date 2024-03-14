ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

Get ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.