PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

