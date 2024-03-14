nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,089 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Mariner LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

