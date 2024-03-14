Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 3,432.5% from the February 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Metawells Oil & Gas Trading Down 23.9 %

KOSK stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Metawells Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Metawells Oil & Gas alerts:

Metawells Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc intends to operate as an oil producer that focuses on the multi-zone development and enhanced oil recovery. The company was formerly known as One Step Vending Corp. and changed its name to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc in January 2024. Metawells Oil & Gas Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.