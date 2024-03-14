McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $282.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.89.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.