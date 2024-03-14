Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance
OTCMKTS LNDAF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros
