Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

