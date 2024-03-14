Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZ. New Street Research started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after buying an additional 973,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,993,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 12.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

