Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,049 ($13.44) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,421 ($18.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,178.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

