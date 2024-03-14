Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).
Read Our Latest Report on Kainos Group
Kainos Group Price Performance
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.