JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 270 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.06).

BARC opened at GBX 177.06 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 179.32 ($2.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.48.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

