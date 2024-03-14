Jefferies Financial Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $580.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $609.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.90. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.31 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Netflix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.