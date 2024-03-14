Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 7,050.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:JYD opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

