International Game Technology PLC (IGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

International Game Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

