Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

