Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,998,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.4% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.35.

ULTA opened at $567.18 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $572.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

