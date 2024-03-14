Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.