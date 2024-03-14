Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 201,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

