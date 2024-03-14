Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 77,942 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 77,942 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

