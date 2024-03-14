Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 4,400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 566.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 342,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

