Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 30,673 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $5,834,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16,109.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 71.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $295.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.67 and a 200-day moving average of $276.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

