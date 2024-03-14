Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,169,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

