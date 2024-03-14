Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $434.61 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

