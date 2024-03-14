Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $141.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

