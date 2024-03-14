Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Vontier worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

VNT opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

