Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

