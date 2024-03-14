Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,836 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,969,290 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,257.87 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $582.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,230.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

