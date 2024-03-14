Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 69,125 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,125 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.