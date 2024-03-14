Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 12,589 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Middleby worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Middleby Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.67. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

