Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Evergy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 228.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after buying an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

