Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.91 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

