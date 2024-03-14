Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.