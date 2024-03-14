Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $7.64 Million Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 291.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

