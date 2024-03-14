Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $300.25 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $303.40. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average of $237.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

