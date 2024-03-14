Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $7.11 Million Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 523,220 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,815. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

