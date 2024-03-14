Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

