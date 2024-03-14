Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 192,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

