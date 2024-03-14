Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,559 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $89.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

